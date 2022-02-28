WATERLOO — Seneca County sheriff’s investigators arrested a former town resident Wednesday after he allegedly threatened to shoot two people.
Laron J. Cheeks, 23, was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, and a misdemeanor count of second-degree menacing.
Police said the charges stem from a property dispute Wednesday morning. Cheeks is accused of threatening to shoot two town residents with a handgun.
County deputies, state police and Waterloo police rushed to the scene after a 911 call.
“Given the gravity and nature of the call, we had a number of officers respond,” sheriff’s office Lt. Tim Thompson said.
Cheeks was still at the scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody immediately. Thompson said Cheeks hid the gun outside the residence before police got there, but it was found after police executed a search warrant.
“We felt it was best to apply for a warrant,” Thompson said.
Thompson added that the gun, which was not loaded when police found it, was defaced and the serial number could not be found.
Cheeks was taken to the Seneca County Correctional Facility for arraignment. He was released on his own recognizance due to the state’s bail reform laws, Thompson said.
Cheeks will answer the charge in Waterloo Town Court, although the case likely will be handled at the county court level since felony charges are involved.