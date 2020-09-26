SAVANNAH — Following what the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office called an extensive investigation, a Rose man was arrested Thursday for a May 2019 crash that killed a former Waterloo woman, her unborn son and another person.
Christopher M. Kirkey, 37, was charged with felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, and manslaughter. He also charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired by drugs.
The charges stem from a May 26, 2019 crash on Savannah Spring Lake Road in Savannah. Police said the vehicle Kirkey was driving went off the road, hit a guard rail and bridge abutment, and ended up in Crusoe Creek.
Two passengers in the vehicle, 27-year-old Kayla Mettler and 32-year-old Michael Schute of Rose, were pronounced dead at the scene. Mettler, who went to school in Waterloo but was living in North Rose at the time, was pregnant.
Kirkey was flown by medical helicopter to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
Kirkey was arrested at his home Thursday evening by sheriff’s deputies on an indictment warrant. He was indicted earlier in the week by a county grand jury.
Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts did not respond Friday to an email from the Times seeking more details on the charges, including Kirkey’s level of intoxication and the relationship between Kirkey, Mettler and Schute.
District Attorney Mike Calarco replied by email.
“At this time and due to the ongoing investigation, I cannot discuss the case at this juncture,” Calarco said.
Kirkey was to be arraigned in county court at an undisclosed time.
Times reporter Steve Buchiere contributed to this article.