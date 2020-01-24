CANANDAIGUA — The Monroe County man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend earlier this month in the town of Canandaigua now faces more serious charges.
William Fricke, 67, of Fairport, was arraigned Thursday on charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, attempted murder, assault and burglary after a grand jury indictment was unsealed in Ontario County Court. He pleaded not guilty.
The charges stem from the alleged Jan. 2 stabbing death of Julianne “Julie” Baker, 58, of Fairport, at a home on West Lake Road in Canandaigua. Injured during the incident was Dennis Gruttadaro, 62, of Rochester, who owns the home.
District Attorney Jim Ritts said Fricke was remanded to the county jail without bail by Judge Kristina Karle. Fricke, who was represented by attorney James Nobles, will be back in court April 1 for argument of pretrial motions.
Sheriff Kevin Henderson said Baker died from multiple stab wounds and Gruttadaro suffered life-threatening injuries during the incident, which happened about 9:30 p.m. Gruttadaro was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and has since been released.
Henderson said Fricke drove from the scene. His vehicle was found about 90 minutes later in a ditch near Route 31F at the Wayne/Monroe County border, but Fricke was not in the vehicle.
Authorities learned Fricke was possibly at a home in Irondequoit, Monroe County. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and Irondequoit police took Fricke into custody there about 2 a.m. the following day.
Henderson said Fricke was taken to Strong with injuries that were not related to his arrest. The sheriff and Ritts have declined to say if Fricke’s injuries were from a car accident or the alleged stabbing.
Neither Henderson or Ritts would speculate on how Fricke got to Irondequoit, which is roughly 20 miles from where he allegedly ditched his car. Surveillance footage reviewed by police shows several vehicles stop near Fricke’s vehicle, then drive away on Route 31F.
Fricke originally was charged with second-degree murder after his arrest but Ritts presented the case to a grand jury, leading to more serious charges.
According to the grand jury indictment, the first-degree murder charge is for Fricke allegedly killing Baker during the commission of other crimes — kidnapping and burglary (illegally entering the home).
The grand jury indictment accuses Fricke of killing Baker while he was abducting her.
The attempted murder and assault charges are for Fricke allegedly stabbing Gruttadaro.