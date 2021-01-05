PALMYRA — A Manchester man accused of sexually abusing a child was arrested Sunday by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
Raymond H. Pohl, 54, was charged with felony counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree rape, first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, and first-degree criminal sex act.
The predatory sexual assault charge is a class A-2 felony punishable by up to life in prison.
Pohl was arrested following an investigation started by Wayne County Child Protective Services, and later involving the sheriff’s office, after a call to the state child abuse hotline. Police said Pohl had sexual contact with a child under the age of 13 while he was living in Palmyra.
Pohl was arraigned at the county jail and remanded without bail. A court order of protection was issued for the child.