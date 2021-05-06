PENN YAN — A Buffalo man accused of coercing Yates County youths into sending him child pornography over the internet faces felony charges.
In a news release, Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella said Jameel Collins, 26, was charged Saturday by state police with three felony counts of promoting sexual performance by a child and three misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Collins allegedly used social media to coerce minors in the county to send him images and videos that included sexual conduct by a child. The investigation was started by Penn Yan police and completed by state police, the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, and the Yates County district attorney’s office.
“However, the investigation is still ongoing,” Casella said.
Collins was arraigned Tuesday in Yates County Court, where he pleaded not guilty. He was remanded to the county jail by Judge Jason Cook in lieu of $10,000 bail, $20,000 fully secured bond, or $40,000 partially secured bond.