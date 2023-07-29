LYONS — A Rochester man faces a prison sentence after being convicted of two felonies following a Wayne County Court trial.
In a short press release, District Attorney Mike Calarco said Tedurell Williams was found guilty of second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal contempt Wednesday. First Assistant DA Christine Callanan prosecuted the case.
Calarco said the charges stem from a June 29, 2022, incident in Lyons. Williams was arrested by state police.
Williams, 31, is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 3 by county Judge Art Williams (no relation), who presided over the trial.