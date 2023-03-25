LYONS — A Rose man faces a potentially long prison term for a crash that killed a former Waterloo woman, her unborn son, and another person.
Wayne County District Attorney Mike Calarco said Christopher Kirkey was convicted Friday of aggravated vehicular homicide and several other charges in a trial that started March 20.
Kirkey faced numerous charges from a May 26, 2019, accident on Savannah Spring Lake Road in Savannah. Police said the vehicle Kirkey was driving went off the road, hit a guide rail and bridge abutment, and ended up in Crusoe Creek.
Two passengers in the vehicle, Kayla Mettler, 27, and Michael Schute, 32, of Rose, were pronounced dead at the scene. Mettler, who went to school in Waterloo but was living in North Rose at the time, was pregnant.
Calarco said Kirkey and Mettler may have been in a relationship at the time.
Kirkey, then 37, was flown by medical helicopter to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. He was arrested by the sheriff’s office in September 2020 after what police called an extensive investigation and grand jury indictment.
Kirkey also was charged with vehicular manslaughter, manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, and driving while ability impaired by drugs.
First Assistant District Attorney Christine Callanan prosecuted the trial. Area attorney Joe Sapio is representing Kirkey.
Kirkey is scheduled to be sentenced May 25 by county Judge Daniel Barrett, who presided over the trial. The vehicular homicide charge is a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.