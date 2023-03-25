Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Livingston, Ontario, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&