CANANDAIGUA — An Ontario County jury convicted a Monroe County man who fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend last year and seriously injured another man.
District Attorney Jim Ritts said William Fricke, 68, of Fairport, was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the Jan. 2, 2020, death of Julianne “Julie” Baker, 58, of Fairport. The trial started last week.
The incident happened about 9:30 p.m. on West Lake Road in the town of Canandaigua. Dennis Gruttadaro, 62, of Rochester, who owns the home, was injured during the incident. Fricke was convicted of attempted murder and assault for Gruttadaro’s injuries.
Sheriff Kevin Henderson said Baker died from multiple stab wounds while Gruttadaro suffered life-threatening injuries. Gruttadaro was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and later released.
Henderson said Fricke drove from the scene. His vehicle was found about 90 minutes later in a ditch near Route 31F at the Wayne/Monroe County border, but he was not in the vehicle. Authorities learned Fricke was at a home in Irondequoit, Monroe County. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and Irondequoit police took Fricke into custody there about 2 a.m. Jan. 3.
Fricke was taken to Strong with injuries that were not related to his arrest. Henderson and Ritts have declined to say if Fricke’s injuries resulted from a car accident or the stabbing.
Henderson and Ritts also declined to speculate on how Fricke got to Irondequoit, which is roughly 20 miles from where he ditched his car.
Fricke originally was charged with second-degree murder, but a grand jury indicted him on the first-degree charge.
Judge Kristina Karle presided over the case, which was delayed numerous times due to COVID-19. Attorney James Nobles represented Fricke.
Ritts prosecuted the case with First Assistant District Attorney Jason MacBride.
Fricke will be sentenced June 16.