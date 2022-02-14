CANANDAIGUA — One of three men arrested following a 2020 robbery in Phelps could go to prison for a long time.
Eric Khauka, 29, of Canandaigua, was convicted Thursday in Ontario County Court on two counts of felony robbery and a misdemeanor count of assault. His jury trial began Monday.
Assistant District Attorney Zach Maurer, who prosecuted the trial, said Khauka faces 7-15 years in prison on each of the robbery counts. Judge Frederick Reed is scheduled to sentence Khauka March 17.
The charges stem from November 2020, when Khauka, Troy Strickland of Phelps, and Aldomond Whitfield of Waterloo robbed two people in the parking lot of Byrne Dairy at about 1 a.m. A male and female told police they were approached by three people who took their property, assaulted the male, and fled in a vehicle.
The male, who suffered an eye injury that required medical treatment, identified one of the suspects as Strickland. A short time later, a county deputy spotted the suspects’ vehicle on Church Street in Phelps and tried to stop it. Police said Strickland, who was driving the vehicle, led deputies on a brief pursuit. He later pulled over on Clifton Street in the village, where he and Whitfield were arrested.
Khauka eventually was arrested by sheriff’s investigators.
Strickland, 19, was on parole at the time of the arrest for a previous weapons conviction. He pleaded guilty to a robbery charge and was sentenced to five years in prison.
Whitfield pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and was sentenced to probation. He also pleaded guilty recently to felony charges of criminal mischief for stealing and damaging vehicles in Seneca County, where he was sentenced to probation as well.