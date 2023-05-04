CANANDAIGUA — The Clifton Springs man who accidentally shot his hunting partner in a fatal 2021 incident will not be spending any time behind bars.
Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts said Kevin Hudson was sentenced Monday by state Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran to 300 hours of community service and five years’ probation. Hudson previously pleaded guilty to a felony count of criminally negligent homicide.
Hudson, 62, was charged after the Thanksgiving Day incident near Cross Road in Phelps. He was hunting in a wooded area near the Oaks Corners Fire Department with Zachary Barse, 28, of Gorham.
Police said Barse shot a deer and was tracking it when Hudson, who was in a tree stand, fired at movement in an area of thick brush near a creek. Hudson told police he thought he was shooting at the wounded deer.
Barse was hit in the upper body by the single shotgun round. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite the life-saving efforts of Hudson — who called 911 — and numerous first responders that included sheriff’s deputies, Oaks Corners and Phelps firefighters, Phelps Ambulance, and Finger Lakes Ambulance.
At the time, then-sheriff’s office Lt. David Cirencione — who is now sheriff — noted that Barse was wearing camouflage clothing and no blaze orange.
Hudson was charged by the sheriff’s office and state Department of Environmental Conservation police following an investigation that lasted more than a month. Cirencione declined to go into detail on why police decided to file the homicide charge but said it came after consulting with Ritts.
Ritts said Monday that Doran also sentenced Hudson to restitution for Barse’s funeral expenses.