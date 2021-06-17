CANANDAIGUA — The Monroe County man convicted of killing his former girlfriend and nearly killing another man in Canandaigua last year was sentenced to life terms in prison Wednesday.
Ontario County Judge Kristina Karle sentenced William Fricke, 68, of Fairport, to life in prison — without the possibility of parole — for first-degree murder in the Jan. 2, 2020 death of Julianne “Julie” Baker, 58, of Fairport.
“Julianne Clas Baker was a light taken from this earth by the senseless acts of this defendant,” said District Attorney Jim Ritts, who prosecuted the trial in April with First Assistant District Attorney Jason MacBride.
The incident happened about 9:30 p.m. on West Lake Road in the town of Canandaigua. Dennis Gruttadaro, 62, of Rochester, who owns the home, was severely injured during the incident; Fricke was convicted of attempted murder and assault for Gruttadaro’s injuries.
“Dennis Gruttadaro’s life was indelibly changed by the senseless acts of this defendant — a defendant who showed no remorse, who has a history of overt acts of power and control, and who demonstrates no ability to value the lives of others,” Ritts said. “The consecutive life sentences are more than deserved for the savage, senseless, selfish acts of a morally destitute 67-year-old man who — unable to face moving home with his father — ended the life of a universally beloved daughter, mother, sister, and friend.”
Fricke drove from the scene after stabbing Baker and Gruttadaro. His vehicle was found about 90 minutes later in a ditch near Route 31F at the Wayne/Monroe County border, but he was not in the vehicle.
Authorities later learned Fricke was at a home in Irondequoit, Monroe County. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and Irondequoit police took Fricke into custody there about 2 a.m. Jan. 3.
Ritts and Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson declined to speculate on how Fricke got to Irondequoit, which is roughly 20 miles from where he ditched his car.
The trial was delayed numerous times due to COVID-19. Attorney James Nobles represented Fricke.
“It was amazing to hear Julie’s daughters reflect that though he (Fricke) took their mother from this world, he could not end her spirit, because it lives on in the three of them,” Ritts said. “Despite (Fricke) trying to remove Dennis from their mother’s life, they now consider him family.”