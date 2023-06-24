LYONS — A Wayne County man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years behind bars for stabbing a man in Newark in 2021.
In a press release, District Attorney Mike Calarco said county Judge Daniel Barrett sentenced Jermaine Harrison to 18 years in prison Thursday for first-degree assault. Harrison was convicted of the charge in an April trial.
The charge is a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Harrison, who was living in Clyde at the time, was arrested by Newark police in November 2021. That was several weeks after an early-morning Oct. 31 stabbing at Tommy Boy’s on Railroad Avenue.
Mark Thoms, Newark’s police chief at the time, said Harrison and the man he stabbed had an earlier altercation at another location. Police said the victim was in his early 30s but declined to release his name.
The man was taken by private vehicle to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Hospital staff called police just after 2:30 a.m.
The man was later taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was treated for injuries police considered life-threatening at the time. The man was later released.
Thoms described Harrison and the victim as “acquaintances.”
Officers from the Newark PD, Wayne County sheriff’s office, and state police talked to possible witnesses at the bar, launching an investigation that eventually involved those agencies, the district attorney’s office, and state parole officers.
Calarco said First Assistant DA Christine Callanan prosecuted the case.