CANANDAIGUA — A Manchester man has been sentenced to a long prison term for a shooting incident at a Canandaigua apartment complex in 2020.
Michael Delgado, 26, was sentenced Tuesday by Ontario County Judge Frederick Reed to nine years in prison. Delgado pleaded guilty to felony charges of attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and attempted assault.
District Attorney Jim Ritts said the charges stem from two cases. One was an October 2020 incident at Lakeside Village Apartments on Jefferson Avenue.
City police officers responded to a large fight in the parking lot; there was a report of shots fired. A large group had fled the area when police got to the scene, and no one was hit by gunfire. City police arrested Delgado and another Manchester man, Donavan Paddock, after an investigation lasting several months.
Delgado admitted shooting at someone several times with an assault rifle.
Paddock, 23, also was in possession of the gun. He pleaded guilty to a felony weapons charge and will be sentenced to six years in prison.
Ritts said the other incident involving Delgado happened in the town of Canandaigua, where he tried to stab someone.
Delgado’s mother, Sheryl Cerroni, was sentenced by Reed to a short prison term last fall after her trial conviction on a felony count of intimidating a victim/witness. That charge was related to the shooting incident involving her son.
Ritts said a grand jury notice in Delgado’s case went out on March 9, 2021. The next day, Cerroni, while in her vehicle, followed three witnesses to the primary victim’s home in Canandaigua and said, “All you (racial slur) are going to die” and “My son doesn’t deserve this.” Ritts added that Cerroni drove by the home multiple times, repeating her threats, and the victim reported the incident to police.
Cerroni was arrested a short time later.