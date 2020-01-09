PENN YAN — A Branchport-area man who dumped the victim of a drug overdose outside and drove away is going to prison.
Patrick Brown, 40, of Jerusalem, was sentenced Tuesday in Yates County Court to 1½ to 3 years in prison. Brown pleaded guilty to a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence. He will serve the time at the Willard Drug Treatment Center.
Village police arrested Brown last May after finding an unconscious male outside an Elm Street home. Police saw Brown fleeing the scene in a vehicle, followed him, and stopped him on County House Road in Jerusalem. He was in possession of heroin, fentanyl, several needles, and a crack cocaine pipe when he was apprehended.
Police said the 49-year-old victim, who lived on Elm Street, overdosed after using drugs in Brown’s vehicle. Brown drove the man to his home, took him out of the vehicle, and left him in the yard.
Before leaving the scene, Brown took heroin off the unconscious man and tried to hide it from police.
Police do not believe Brown supplied the man with drugs.
Police revived the overdose victim with Narcan, and he was taken to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
Brown was on probation at the time of his arrest.
“(Brown) thought the victim was dead and was indifferent about it,” District Attorney Todd Casella said.
Judge Jason Cook noted Brown’s lengthy criminal history that dates to 1991, including drug arrests. He has been in jail and prison before.
“You are leading an extremely dangerous way of life,” the judge said.
In another court matter Tuesday:
• Robert Hebding, 38, of Italy, was arraigned on second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The charges stem from a November incident, when Hebding allegedly stabbed another man during a dispute. Police said the incident happened in the presence of two children.
Hebding originally was charged with first-degree assault, but was indicted by a grand jury on the lesser charge. Hebding has been incarcerated in the county jail since his arrest on $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.
Hebding’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Dave Mashewske, asked Cook to release Hebding on his own recognizance, with possible electronic home monitoring. Casella asked for the bail to continue, noting that Hebding — he was placed on probation nearly 20 years ago for a crime in Yates County — fled to the West Coast and lived for years in Oregon before returning to New York.
Casella noted that Hebding was arrested several times in Oregon. Casella added that despite the state’s bail reform law, second-degree assault is still an offense that can carry bail.
“He fled the jurisdiction before,” Casella said. “He can do it again.”
Cook kept the bail as is and set a trial date of May 11.