WATERLOO — A Cayuga County man is heading to prison for committing a pair of crimes in Lodi.
Seneca County First Assistant District Attorney Dave Mashewske said David Laird, of Scipio, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Barry Porsch to 2⅓ to 7 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree burglary.
Laird was arrested by sheriff’s office investigators following separate burglaries in February. In the first, he stole property and left the scene after taking a female victim’s vehicle without her consent. Police said Laird damaged the vehicle before leaving it abandoned nearby.
In the second incident, Laird assaulted a male victim and stole property before leaving the scene. Police said the victim was injured but declined medical treatment.
Police added that Laird was known to the female victim and had been involved in a relationship with her in the past.
Mashewke said Laird’s sentence includes restitution. Court orders of protection were issued for the victims.
In other court action:
• Laryan Hennigan, age and address not provided, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 11 to six years in prison.
• Cody Shannon, 21, of Waterloo, was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of parole after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.
Shannon was arrested by the sheriff’s office in March after assaulting a person at a Tyre business.
• Margaret Hess, 33, of Fayette, was sentenced to 10 years of probation after pleading guilty to third-degree rape. She will have to register as a sex offender.
Hess admitted having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage boy in Covert last fall.
• John Donnelly, age and address not provided, was sentenced to five years’ probation and fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.
Donnelly’s driver’s license was revoked and he will be required to have an ignition interlock device in his vehicle if he regains his driving privileges.