CANANDAIGUA — A Newark man who sold drugs that led to the overdose death of a Phelps woman is heading to prison.
Jason Lewis, 41, was sentenced Wednesday in Ontario County Court to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to felony charges of manslaughter and criminal sale of a controlled substance.
Lewis was arrested last December by the sheriff’s office after deputies responded to a Phelps home for a female in cardiac arrest. She died despite lifesaving measures.
Sheriff Kevin Henderson said Lewis sold fentanyl to the woman. Henderson and District Attorney Jim Ritts said their offices will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute drug dealers who are killing people and stealing the promise of young lives.
“In this case, a mother, daughter, and granddaughter was taken from her loved ones far too soon for a couple of hundred dollars,” Ritts said. “We were able to hold this man accountable, and send a message that we will do all we can to prosecute anyone who engages in the drug trade.”
Last year, a Gorham man was sentenced to prison for selling fentanyl that caused the overdose death of another Gorham man.
Henderson said he will use all available resources to arrest people who sell drugs in the county. He has increased the staffing of the sheriff’s office drug unit, which is working on making quality arrests that can be prosecuted by the DA’s office.
“I, along with my deputies, will seek those who sell drugs and cause deaths in our county, and hold them fully accountable,” Henderson said.