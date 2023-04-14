WATERLOO — An Ovid man accused of seriously injuring his infant child has been sentenced to a short jail term.
Jeremy Andrews, 29, was sentenced Wednesday by Seneca County Judge Barry Porsch to four months in jail after pleading guilty to reckless assault of a child. The charge is a class D felony punishable by up to seven years in prison. First Assistant District Attorney Dave Mashewske said the sentence includes five years of protection and a stay-away court order of protection.
Andrews was arrested in November 2021 by the sheriff’s office in what Undersheriff John Cleere called a difficult case to investigate from a professional and emotional standpoint.
Andrews was accused of causing serious injuries to his child younger than 1 year old, including subdural hemorrhaging of the brain and a broken leg. Cleere said the child was admitted to Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester and later released.
“These are extremely tough cases to investigate,” Cleere said at the time. “It’s especially emotional on investigators who have children, but we have to stay objective.”
In an email to the Times, Mashewske said his understanding — from medical records — is that some of the injuries were not as severe as first thought.
“Other factors certainly went into the (plea) offer such as lack of cooperation of a key family member/witness, the defendant’s relatively young age and lack of prior (criminal) history, an order of protection being issued in favor of the child, the child now being placed with outside family members, and the defendant’s compliance with family court proceedings in Schuyler County and engaging in services recommended,” he said.
Andrews’ attorney, Public Defender John Nabinger, responded to the Times but declined to comment.