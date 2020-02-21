CANANDAIGUA — Per a plea agreement, the Lyons man who posted taunting videos on social media before robbing a Phelps convenience store is heading to prison.
Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts said Brandon Burgess was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Craig Doran to five years in prison followed by five years of parole.
Burgess, 28, agreed to that sentence when he pleaded guilty last month to felony charges of robbery, grand larceny, tampering with physical evidence, and criminal mischief.
Burgess did not make a statement when he was sentenced.
The charges are related to the Sept. 17 robbery of the 7-Eleven off Route 14 in Phelps, near Thruway exit 42. Police said at about 3:30 a.m. that morning, Burgess displayed what appeared to be an assault-style rifle and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.
Authorities later said Burgess used an Airsoft gun that looked like a rifle.
Burgess fled in a vehicle he previously stole from a Phelps business, Halco Energy. The abandoned vehicle was found later that morning on Pre-Emption Street in the town of Waterloo, prompting a roughly 30-hour manhunt involving numerous police agencies.
During that time, Rochester TV stations played videos that Burgess posted to social media sites, saying something bad was going to happen and that he could not be caught by police.
The following day, police received a tip that Burgess was in a vehicle later spotted by a Seneca Falls police officer off Route 89. Police said Burgess tried to run away but was caught by officers from several agencies.
Burgess admitted to two robbery counts, one for stealing the money and cigarettes from the 7-Eleven. The other was for taking the store clerk’s cell phone.
One charge of grand larceny was for stealing more than $3,000 in tools from Slate Hill Contractors, which had a construction site in Phelps. The theft of the Halco truck resulted in a second grand larceny charge.
One tampering charge was for Burgess trying to burn the truck on Pre-Emption Street. The other was for removing two SIM cards from cell phones, his and the clerk’s, to avoid being caught.
He was charged with criminal mischief for damaging the clerk’s phone.
Ritts said Burgess’ mental state at the time of his arrest, the fact that no one was hurt, and Burgess using a fake gun factored into the plea negotiations and sentence.