WATERLOO — Just days before his trial was to begin, a former Seneca Falls man admitted he nearly stabbed a woman to death in 2019.
Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said Christopher Freeman pleaded guilty Wednesday in county court to a felony charge of first-degree assault. Judge Barry Porsch will sentence Freeman to 15 years in prison. Sentenced is set for July 28.
Freeman’s trial had been slated to start Monday. He faced felony counts of attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and other charges stemming from an August 2019 incident on Garden Street in Seneca Falls.
Freeman, 34, stabbed a woman multiple times in a parking lot during a domestic dispute, then put the woman and three children in a vehicle and drove off. Police said Freeman got out of the vehicle on Chapin Street, ran into a nearby mobile home and stabbed himself in the throat and chest while police were there.
Officers performed lifesaving measures on Freeman until emergency medical technicians arrived. Police found the woman in the vehicle with life-threatening stab wounds, and performed emergency measures on her until EMTs arrived. Freeman and the woman were airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
Freeman was arrested after his release several days later, while the woman was hospitalized for several weeks.
Police said a blood sample taken from Freeman at the hospital showed he was intoxicated at the time of the stabbing.
The case was delayed numerous times for various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Freeman also went through several attorneys and refused plea deals, including one for 15 years in prison.
Freeman faced up to 25 years behind bars if convicted.
Sinkiewicz is prosecuting the case. Freeman is being represented by court-appointed attorney Bob Zimmerman.
The plea comes after Freeman, who was living in Lyons, was arrested Monday by Seneca Falls police on a bench warrant. The warrant was issued after Freeman did not show up for a scheduled pretrial court appearance.
Freeman is jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail, $200,000 secured bond or $300,000 partially secured bond.