CANANDAIGUA — The local man who hit a disabled person in a crosswalk last year, then fled the scene, will be going to prison.
Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts said Todd J. Smith waived grand jury indictment and pleaded guilty to felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of a motor-vehicle accident resulting in a death. Smith also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
Judge Brian Dennis is scheduled to sentence Smith to 2-6 years in prison May 3.
Canandaigua police arrested Smith last November, several weeks after he hit Edwin Wesley on South Main Street during the evening hours. Police said Wesley, who was disabled, was riding on his motorized scooter in a crosswalk.
The 62-year-old was taken by a Mercy Flight Central helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he died a short time later.
At the time, Canandaigua Police Chief Mathew Nielsen said Wesley was hit by a mid-1950s-model green Ford pickup, and that police identified a person of interest in the case.
The next day, police — after obtaining a search warrant — found the truck in a town of Canandaigua storage facility. Nielsen said information from the public helped police in their search.
Smith was arrested less than three weeks later.