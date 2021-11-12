WATERLOO — A local man who left the scene of a fatal accident last year will be going to prison.
Samuel Eckert, 32, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Seneca County Court to leaving the scene of a personal-injury accident resulting in death, and unrelated charges of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal contempt.
Assistant District Attorney Dave Mashewske said Eckert is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 5 by Judge Barry Porsch to 3-to-7 years in prison.
Eckert was arrested in October 2020 by Waterloo police. He was driving on East Main Street (Routes 5&20) at about 8:40 p.m. when he hit Isaiah McKoy, 30, of Waterloo, near Thurber Drive.
Waterloo Police Chief Jason Godley said at the time that McKoy was on the shoulder of the road, which Godley referred to as a bike lane, when he was hit from behind.
A relative who spoke to the Times later said McKoy was walking home from his job at nearby Kentucky Fried Chicken. Police did CPR on McKoy before Finger Lakes Ambulance personnel arrived, and they tried — unsuccessfully — to save McKoy.
Godley said Eckert fled the scene and tried to hide the vehicle on Maney Road in the town of Waterloo, where police later found the abandoned vehicle.
Godley later said there was no reason to believe Eckert hit McKoy intentionally, calling conditions “terrible” with rain, darkness, glare from street lights and poor visibility. Godley added there was a passenger in Eckert’s vehicle but would not identify that person.
The criminal possession of a weapon and criminal contempt charges stem from an arrest earlier this year by the sheriff’s office. Eckert was accused of violating the terms of a court order of protection in the town of Waterloo.
Police said Eckert had a sawed-off shotgun and a rifle with intent to use them against another person, and the weapons were seized with a search warrant.