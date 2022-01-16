CANANDAIGUA — A man was seriously injured Sunday night when he was struck by a vehicle at Routes 5 and 20 and County Road 10, according to information over the police scanner.

The man was taken to F.F. Thompson Hospital; Mercy Fight was called, but because of the impending snowstorm, was not flying, police dispatchers said.

The incident occurred about 7:15 p.m. The man was found unresponsive in the middle of the road, according to police. They said he was not moving and was bleeding from his head. Cardio-pulmonary resuscitation was started at the scene.

State police requested that Routes 5 and 20 be shut down at Route 364 after they said they found evidence in the road.

No other information was available Sunday night.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you