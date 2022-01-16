CANANDAIGUA — A man was seriously injured Sunday night when he was struck by a vehicle at Routes 5 and 20 and County Road 10, according to information over the police scanner.
The man was taken to F.F. Thompson Hospital; Mercy Fight was called, but because of the impending snowstorm, was not flying, police dispatchers said.
The incident occurred about 7:15 p.m. The man was found unresponsive in the middle of the road, according to police. They said he was not moving and was bleeding from his head. Cardio-pulmonary resuscitation was started at the scene.
State police requested that Routes 5 and 20 be shut down at Route 364 after they said they found evidence in the road.
No other information was available Sunday night.