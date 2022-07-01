CANANDAIGUA — City police say a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car on North Main Street Thursday night.

Police said Michael Miller, 61, of Canandaigua, ignored a pedestrian crossing signal at the intersection of North Main and Buffalo streets about 10 p.m. A southbound vehicle driven by Daphne Futerman, 67, of Rochester — police said she was proceeding through a green light — hit Miller.

Police said Miller suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for treatment.

A hospital spokesperson said Miller was in guarded condition Friday morning.

The motorist was not injured, and no tickets were issued at the scene, police said.

