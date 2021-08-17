PHELPS — As of Monday afternoon, a Wayne County man was in guarded condition at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester after jumping from a fast-moving vehicle Sunday afternoon.
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said the incident happened just before 3 p.m. on Route 14 north of Packwood Road. The 35-year-old man was a passenger in the southbound vehicle driven by his 35-year-old girlfriend, who is also from Wayne County, and jumped out while they were arguing.
Henderson is not identifying the man or his girlfriend at this time. While he declined to call it a suicide attempt, he said his investigators are not ruling it out.
“At this time we are still trying to determine if it was,” he said Monday afternoon. “That is why we do not want to release any names.”
Henderson said the vehicle was going an estimated 45-50 miles per hour when the man jumped out. He suffered serious head injuries and was taken by a Mercy Flight Central helicopter to Strong.
Sheriff’s office Lt. Dave Cirencione said police spoke Monday with the man’s doctors at Strong.
“They say it is too early to tell if he will recover, and if so what his long-lasting injuries will be,” Cirencione said.
State police, the Oaks Corners Fire Department and Finger Lakes Ambulance also responded. A section of Route 14 was closed for about an hour while first responders were on the scene.
Henderson said no charges are pending against the driver.