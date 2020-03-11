WATERLOO — “Why don’t you go down there, arrest them and take away their guns? Why are we not down there arresting an illegal police force?”
Charles Bowman, one of the people injured in Feb. 29 violence in Seneca Falls after a public press conference, asked those questions Tuesday night to the Seneca County Board of Supervisors.
He received little in the way of a response.
Bowman spoke to the board about the incident, which followed a press conference by Cayuga Indian Nation chiefs opposed to Clint Halftown, the federally recognized leader of the Nation. The event came a week after the Cayuga Nation Council, which includes Halftown, ordered the demolition of 12 buildings that Halftown said were seized illegally in 2014 by the so-called Unity Council.
Bowman — a Fayette resident who is not a Native American — said he was there that day to get his tractor, which was near one of the demolished buildings. He claimed to have paperwork giving him permission to get the tractor.
He said after going onto the property, he was knocked down from behind by Nation police — who he called mercenaries — and beaten along with others. He said state police, county sheriff’s deputies and Seneca Falls police did nothing to stop it.
“I was punched and never swung back, and a state trooper asked me to leave the property,” Bowman said. “While I was talking, a woman was being assaulted, and they did nothing.”
Bowman said he tried to protect the woman and was pummeled, resulting in a broken nose. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
“They beat the hell out of me. There were four guys beating me,” he said. “Of all the local police officers around, my 115-pound wife saved me.”
Later at last night’s meeting, the board unanimously passed a resolution urging the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs to stop any approval of the Cayuga Nation applying to put 129 acres of its land into federal, tax-exempt trust. That application was filed in 2009 but has not been acted on by the federal government.
“We need to stop this, and we need to stop it now — not tomorrow or nine days from now,” Bowman said of the Nation police force.
Local police previously said the Halftown faction, around the time of the demolition and press conference, hired about 50 employees of Pathfinder Solutions — based in Indiana — and swore them in as Nation police officers.
The Nation also has other police officers, most of them retired from area police agencies.
When Bowman asked the supervisors if they were going to do anything about the Nation police, board Chairman Bob Hayssen said, “We can’t answer that.”
Fayette Supervisor Cindy Garlick-Lorenzetti noted that the Cayuga Nation owes more than $5 million in taxes on the property they own. Following the regular meeting, the board went into executive session with plans to discuss the Cayuga situation and potential litigation.
“I am sorry for you,” Garlick-Lorenzetti told Bowman. “Nobody seems to think this is a problem higher up (in the federal government).”