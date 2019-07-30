GENEVA — City police are investigating an incident involving a knife at a downtown bar, but Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Valenti said the department is getting no help from the people who were there at the time — including a person who was injured after allegedly pulling the knife.
Valenti said the incident, which he described as a bar fight, happened just before midnight Friday at Trotta’s Castle Lounge on Castle Street. When police responded to a complaint about a disturbance, multiple people were leaving the bar when they arrived, Valenti said.
“There was no cooperation with any of the patrons/witnesses at the scene,” Valenti noted.
Police viewed surveillance video and saw an altercation between two men inside the bar, with one of the men pulling a large knife. Valenti said that person ended up with a self-inflicted injury, but police have not been able to find the knife.
Police identified the man and found him later that morning, but Valenti said he would not assist officers and refused medical treatment.
“He wasn’t very cooperative,” Valenti said, adding that the man would not show police where he was injured. “He said he was fine and didn’t need medical attention.”
As of Monday afternoon, Valenti said the other man involved in the fight has not been identified.
Valenti said the man who allegedly pulled the knife could be charged with a misdemeanor count of menacing, but police need the other man to file a complaint.
“No one has cooperated or come forward to identify that person,” Valenti said.
Valenti said anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the other man can call him at (315) 828-6783 or email tips@geneva.ny.us. All tips can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.