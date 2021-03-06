CANANDAIGUA — As of Friday evening, a town resident remained in critical condition after he was rescued from his burning home.
According to the Ontario County sheriff’s office, the fire was reported just before 3 a.m. Friday on Goodale Road. The home was fully engulfed when deputies and other first responders arrived.
Police said one of the residents, 68-year-old Irma Downs, got out on her own through a second-story window. Her husband, 72-year-old Christopher Downs, was trapped in a bedroom.
Deputies and fire personnel were able to get Christopher Downs out of the bedroom through a window. He was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was treated for smoke inhalation and listed in guarded condition Friday evening.
Irma Downs was taken by ambulance to F.F. Thompson in Canandaigua, where she was checked over for minor smoke inhalation.
A deputy and a firefighter, who were not named, also were taken by ambulance to Thompson Hospital for minor smoke inhalation. They were treated and released.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Friday afternoon, but deputies said it does not appear suspicious at this time. The Bristol and Cheshire fire departments responded to put out the blaze.
Ontario County Fire Coordinator Jeff Harloff also responded to the scene.