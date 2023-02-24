WATERLOO — A man who pleaded guilty in the case of a baby being doused with lighter fluid and nearly set on fire apparently has had a change of heart.
Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said Jamie Avery Jr. moved to withdraw his plea to attempted assault during an appearance Wednesday in county court. Avery pleaded guilty to the charge in December, with county Judge Barry Porsch committing to a sentence of nine years in prison.
Avery and Lisbeth Collado were arrested last May following an incident at Love’s Travel Stops in Tyre. Sheriff’s deputies and numerous officers from area police agencies, as well as area firefighters, responded to the site just after 5:30 a.m. following several 911 calls. They arrived to find several small fires inside the building, all of which were extinguished quickly.
Sheriff Tim Luce said Avery and Collado doused a 1-year-old girl in flammable liquid and tried — unsuccessfully — to set the child on fire. The child was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel and taken to Geneva General Hospital.
Police later learned another child, a 3-year-old boy, was in a nearby tractor-trailer. Since the truck was locked, deputies forced their way into the cab and found the boy with a head injury.
The boy was taken to Geneva General before being flown by LifeNet Air Ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Police said at the time both children were expected to make full recoveries.
Luce noted that Avery, a tractor-trailer driver, is from Florida but has ties to the Syracuse area. Sinkiewicz said Collado is from Florida, also.
Police and Sinkiewicz believe Avery and Collado are either married or in a domestic relationship, and both children are theirs. However, they said the motive for their alleged acts is unclear and may never be explained.
Sinkiewicz said a hearing on Avery’s request to withdraw his plea likely will be held sometime next month. A hearing in Collado’s case is set for March, also.
Avery and Collado remain in the county jail in lieu of $200,000 bail, $400,000 secured bond, or $800,000 partially secured bond.
Area attorney Rome Canzano is representing Avery, while local attorney Joe Sapio is representing Collado.