PHELPS — Police believe alcohol and speed were factors in a crash Wednesday night that left a Rochester-area man dead.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened about 9:30 p.m. on County Road 25 near County Road 27. A vehicle driven by James Carey, 28, of Brighton, went off the road and into a stand of trees.

Deputies said Carey was not wearing a seat belt. He was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

