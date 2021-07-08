TORREY — Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said Wednesday that a man who nearly drowned in Seneca Lake over the weekend has come out of a coma.
Spike identified the man as Michael Scott, 29, of Athens, Ga. He was visiting relatives at the time of the incident Sunday afternoon, just south of the village of Dresden, while some boats were anchored in the lake.
Scott was under a boat and pulled from the water by friends. Spike said a couple of nurses were in the area and performed CPR on Scott, as did a sheriff’s deputy before ambulance personnel arrived.
“There are a lot of people who made a difference here,” Spike said.
An ambulance took Scott to a nearby medical helicopter landing zone. Scott was taken by Mercy Flight Central to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was listed in guarded condition Wednesday afternoon in the intensive care unit.
Spike said he got word earlier Wednesday that Scott, who had been unresponsive after being pulled from the water, regained consciousness.