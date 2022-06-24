GENEVA — A man was injured Thursday evening when a pickup truck he was working under moved, trapping him underneath for a brief time.
The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the former Madia’s Big M, at the corner of Castle and Oak streets. It’s also the site of the Castle miniMart, which was heavily damaged in a major fire last month that gutted the former Big M.
Geneva Fire Department Chief Mike Combs, who retires tomorrow, said the man had apparently been getting scrap metal and other materials from inside the building and loading it into the back of the rusty pickup, which was noticeably heavy and sagging in the rear.
Combs said the truck would not start and the man apparently got underneath to hit the starter with a hammer. That caused the truck to move, pinning him.
Bystanders saw what happened and lifted the truck to free the man, who was not identified by officials. Police, fire and ambulance crews arrived a short time later.
At one point, a LifeNet medical helicopter was called to the scene but could not land due to limited room. After the man was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel he was taken to Geneva General Hospital, where the helicopter was waiting to take him to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
The injuries did not appear to be life threatening.