CANANDAIGUA — More than two years after a body was found along Route 96 in Phelps, one of two men arrested in the case has taken a plea deal.
Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts said Luis Boffil-Leyro pleaded guilty Friday in county court to first-degree manslaughter. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 21 by Judge Frederick Reed to 24 years in prison.
Boffil-Leyro, 36, and another Rochester man, Omar Antonio Martinez-Salome, 23, faced murder charges in the August 2019 death of Jean Carlos Rentas-Figueroa, 28. His body was found by a passing driver near Hayes Road, about an hour after police believe he was shot once in the head.
Trials for Boffil-Leyro and Martinez-Salome were originally scheduled for February 2020, but delayed numerous times largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ritts said a trial for Martinez-Salome is now slated for November, with assistant district attorneys Heather Parker Hines and Zach Maurer prosecuting.
At the time the body was found, Sheriff Kevin Henderson said police believed Rentas-Figueroa, Boffil-Leyro and Martinez-Salome were on their way back to Rochester from an unknown location, and the Phelps location appeared to be random.