BUFFALO — A former maintenance supervisor at a Newark facility faces possible prison time over asbestos-related incidents several years ago.
James S. Marshall, 68, of Farmington, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to negligent endangerment under the Clean Air Act. The charge has a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a fine of up to $125,000.
Marshall’s plea was announced in a press release from the office of James Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
Federal officials said Marshall was a maintenance supervisor with the Finger Lakes Office for People with Development Disabilities. As part of his duties, he was involved in work at what is called the Hillcrest building on the Newark campus.
In November 2014, the agency solicited bids for a clean-out of the building. A month later, a third-party contractor was awarded the contract; Marshall had no involvement in the process.
Officials said in April 2015, during work at the building, asbestos was released into the air. Officials said it placed workers in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury.
On April 9, officials said Marshall told workers a licensed third-party testing company had done asbestos testing, and that testing showed no asbestos at the site. However, based on Marshall’s prior experience with the building and other buildings on the Newark campus, officials said he should have been aware of asbestos-containing material throughout the Hillcrest building.
Following Marshall’s conversation with the workers, some of them chose to keep working. Officials said on April 9-10, asbestos was released into the air and Marshall failed to take further measures to protect the health of the work crew.
Marshall was charged following an investigation headed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s criminal investigation division and assisted by the state Department of Labor’s Asbestos Control Bureau.
“The very essence of the Clean Air Act is to protect people from dangerous, and potentially deadly, hazardous air pollutants,” Kennedy said. “As maintenance supervisor for the property owner where work was being done, the defendant had an obligation to look out for the safety of the hired contractors. Unfortunately, his failure to do what he should have put their health at risk.”
Marshall is scheduled to be sentenced in May.