ROCHESTER — A man found with a large amount of cocaine after a traffic stop in Seneca County faces a potentially long prison sentence.
Michael Almonte Diaz, 30, of Puerto Rico, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to conspiracy to distribute cocaine. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
The plea was announced in a news release from the office of Trini Ross, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Cassie Kocher, who is handling the case, said Diaz and another person were traveling east on the state Thruway last August when their vehicle was pulled over by a state trooper for a traffic infraction. The stop happened near Exit 41 in the town of Tyre.
During a search of the vehicle, police found more than 500 grams of cocaine concealed in a gift-wrapped package. Officers also recovered more than $18,500 in cash.
Police said Diaz and the other person, who was not identified, were driving from Rochester to an undisclosed location.
The plea is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and state police.
Diaz is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 8.