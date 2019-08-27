CANANDAIGUA — A Florida man who had his Manchester kidnapping conviction reversed has taken a plea deal and will be sentenced to prison and eventually deported.
Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts said Carlos Vail, also known as Carlos Vail-Mateo, pleaded guilty Monday in county court to second-degree kidnapping. He will be sentenced in October by Judge Craig Doran to 5½ years in prison.
Last month, the Fourth Judicial Department of state Supreme Court’s Appellate Division in Rochester reversed Vail’s 2016 conviction for first-degree kidnapping. He was sentenced by Monroe County Judge Elma Bellini, who presided over Vail’s trial, to 18 years in prison.
Vail, who was 25 at the time, was arrested by Ontario County sheriff’s investigators after taking a 14-year-old girl from Manchester to Florida. Police said the girl went willingly, climbing out a bedroom window and getting into Vail’s car, and Vail knew her when she lived in Florida.
Vail was arrested by police in Georgia as he and the girl were heading to Florida. Vail told police he was the girl’s boyfriend, despite their age difference, and admitted having a sexual relationship with her.
The appeals court ruled Bellini erred by not instructing the jury on the element of intent in relation to the charge of first-degree kidnapping, which includes the elements of abduction and restraint. The court noted that after deliberations began, the jury returned multiple notes requesting more guidance on the law.
The appeals court sent the case back to county court for a possible new trial, but Ritts said Vail — who is not a U.S. citizen — will be deported at some point after he is sentenced in October.