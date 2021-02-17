PENN YAN — A Rochester man is looking at more than a decade behind bars after admitting to his role in a Penn Yan home invasion.
Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella said Trevaughn Morgan, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday in county court to first-degree robbery. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 13 by Judge Jason Cook to 12 years in prison.
Morgan was arrested by Penn Yan following an October home invasion on Elm Street. Police said Morgan and a Canandaigua man, Rucciano O’Malley, 21, drove from Rochester to Penn Yan to rob people of money and marijuana.
Morgan displayed a gun and threatened to shoot the residents. Penn Yan Police Chief Tom Dunham said children were in the home, the youngest about 5.
Dunham said O’Malley, a former Penn Yan resident, was identified by witnesses after the suspects fled the scene. He was found several hours later by state police and Ontario County sheriff’s deputies in Canandaigua.
Morgan was arrested at his Rochester home about a month after the crime. Casella said Morgan has a previous felony conviction.
Casella added that O’Malley has rejected a plea offer. Hearings in his case are scheduled for April.