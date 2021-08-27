PENN YAN — A Buffalo man who coerced Yates County youths into sending him child pornography over the internet will likely be going to prison.
Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella said Jameel Collins pleaded guilty Tuesday in county court to two counts of felony promoting a sexual performance by a child. Collins is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 28 by Judge Jason Cook to a maximum of 1-to-4 years in prison.
Collins, 26, was arrested in May in what Casella called a “sexploitation” case over social media. An investigation was started by Penn Yan police and finished by state police, the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force and the district attorney’s office.
In other court action:
• Lori Struck, 37, of Penn Yan, was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to third-degree welfare fraud.
Struck was arrested last December by the sheriff’s office. She admitted not reporting employment and income information to the county Department of Social Services when applying for public assistance, getting more than $15,000 in benefits as a result.
Casella said Struck has paid back all the money and cannot get food stamp benefits for a year.