LYONS — Local firefighters and ambulance personnel pulled a man from the Erie Canal early Thursday morning after he apparently jumped off the Route 14 bridge.
Wayne County sheriff's Sgt. Aaron DiSanto said shortly after 6:30 a.m., the Lyons Fire Department, Lyons Ambulance and Wayne County Advanced Life Support responded to the area after getting a report of a person jumping off the bridge.
Responders pulled the unresponsive man, later identified as 29-year-old Aaron Brumfield of Rochester, from the water. Brumfield is a former Lyons resident.
Brumfield was taken by ambulance to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital and later airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. He was listed in guarded condition Thursday afternoon.
State police assisted at the scene.
"The incident is under investigation," said DiSanto, who declined to comment further.