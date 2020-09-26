SENECA FALLS — Town police continue to investigate an incident Thursday evening in which a person was revived from a drug overdose and two others were taken into custody.
Seneca Falls Police Department Lt. Tim Snyder said the incident happened about 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Seneca Falls Walmart, when a man overdosed in a car.
There were reports that a Walmart employee performed CPR on the man for nearly 10 minutes before police and other emergency responders arrived, but Snyder could not confirm that.
“There were about 10 people there when we arrived,” Snyder said. “It was quite an ordeal out there.”
Snyder said two other people ran from the scene, but were caught by police and taken into custody. He declined to name them Friday morning, saying the investigation is not complete.
“We did not get a lot of cooperation from them,” he said.
The man who overdosed was given several doses of Narcan. Snyder said he was sitting up and talking later, and taken by ambulance to Geneva General Hospital.