NEWARK — A man is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries in Strong Memorial Hospital as the result of a gunshot wound.
Wayne County sheriff’s investigators, who did not identify the man, said he was shot in the lower torso while in the parking lot of Tommy Boys Bar and Grille on Railroad Avenue in the village.
A confrontation which allegedly started in the bar moved outside to the parking lot, where the man was shot about 1:30 a.m. He was flown by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 315-946-9711.
“Our investigator was unavailable at the time, so Wayne County took the case; those things happen,” Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor said. “ I really don’t know anything more about it because the county is the lead, but I would say that the incident is concerning.”
Tommy Boys has been the scene of two other serious violent episodes in recent years. In 2018, two of the business’ security employees were attacked which resulted in three arrests. In 2020, a Palmyra man suffered knife wounds in what he called a hate crime. No information was available on the outcome of that incident.
According to the state Liquor Authority’s website, Tommy Boys, which has been fined twice, has an operating license that is valid through June 30, 2020.