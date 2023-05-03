CANANDAIGUA — It appears the man shot by a city police officer Monday will survive the incident and face a criminal charge.
State police provided an update by way of a press release Tuesday.
Monday’s incident began at approximately 1:30 p.m. when city police were dispatched after fielding a call about a suspicious person at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street. Officers encountered Thomas D. Johnson, 34, of Canandaigua, who displayed what appeared to be a handgun from his front jacket pocket. Officers gave several verbal commands for Johnson to show his hands.
State police, who are heading up the investigation, said Johnson ignored the commands and walked toward South Main Street. Officers made multiple attempts to discharge their Tasers, without effect. Police said while officers were yelling for Johnson to comply he turned toward officers, removed the gun from his pocket, and pointed it at an officer.
An officer, who was not named, shot Johnson. State police did not say where Johnson was hit.
Aid was rendered at the scene and Johnson was taken by a Mercy Flight Central helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was listed in stable condition Tuesday afternoon. He was charged with second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor.
Police said the gun Johnson possessed was an Airsoft pistol. He was issued an appearance ticket for City Court in May.
The investigation also involves the Ontario County sheriff’s office, the county district attorney’s office, the state Attorney General’s office, and the Canandaigua Police Department.
State police and city police Chief Mathew Nielsen declined to discuss more details about the incident.