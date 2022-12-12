GENEVA — City police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a shooting Monday.
In a news release, Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Colton said the shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the area of Gates Avenue and North Genesee Street. The victim, a 28-year-old male whom police did not name, told officers he was shot once in the leg while crossing the street.
The man was taken by Finger Lakes Ambulance to Geneva General Hospital. Colton said the man was in stable condition as of 4 p.m., but declined to discuss the investigation in further detail at this time.
Police canvassed the area shortly after the shooting, but neighbors did not report hearing or seeing anything unusual. Police are looking for homeowners in the area who may have surveillance cameras.
The Ontario County sheriff’s deputies and the Geneva Fire Department also responded.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call 911 or the Geneva PD on-duty supervisor at 315-789-1111 or 315-828-6771. People can text tips to 315-781-0096 or email tips@geneva.ny.us.
Any and all information can remain confidential.