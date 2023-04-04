RUSHVILLE — Criminal charges are being considered for a man who barricaded himself inside an apartment Monday afternoon in the Yates County portion of this village and kept police at bay for several hours.
Sheriff Ron Spike said the incident began shortly before 3:30 p.m., when a woman called 911 about a domestic incident. She told dispatchers a man with a gun was threatening to shoot anyone coming in the apartment, then shoot her.
The woman locked herself in a bathroom; the man barricaded the entrance. Deputies responding to the Rubin Drive apartment complex evacuated some neighbors from their homes, while others were told to shelter in place.
The Rushville Fire Department and ambulance personnel were on standby. Spike monitored the situation from the 911 dispatch center while sheriff's office Lt. Frank Ryan, who is running for sheriff this year, was at the scene.
"Negotiations with the man were on and off over the telephone," Spike said, adding that deputies were able to get the woman out safely through a rear bathroom window.
Spike called Ontario County Sheriff David Cirencione, who sent his office's emergency response team (SWAT) and armored BearCat tactical vehicle. Ontario County deputies also went to the scene.
"As the standoff continued, negotiators from both Yates and Ontario counties were able to get the subject to surrender his weapon, and he came out of the dwelling and was taken into custody without incident at 6:30 p.m.," Spike said.
Yates County deputies took the 63-year-old man to a mental health facility, where he was committed.
Spike said Tuesday criminal charges were being considered, adding that he will release the man's name if an arrest is made.
"All ended with peace restored, and I thank our 911 dispatchers, and both Yates and Ontario deputies, for their professional police work as the incident was resolved without injury or getting worse," Spike said. "The assist from Ontario County was greatly appreciated."