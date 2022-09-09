Weather Alert

...LOCALLY DENSE FOG WILL IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE... There will be areas of locally dense fog across the Western Southern Tier, Western Finger Lakes, and Eastern Lake Ontario region early this morning. If traveling, be prepared for variable visibility to be sharply reduced at times. Motorists should reduce speed, and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. The fog will gradually dissipate by around 9 a.m.