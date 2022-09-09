PALMYRA — Charges are possible against a Newark man who surrendered to police Wednesday after a standoff lasting several hours.
In a news release, state police said the incident started at approximately 10:30 a.m. after Palmyra police responded to West Jackson Street to investigate a possible stolen vehicle. When officers arrived at the scene, the vehicle’s sole occupant, Michael Robinson, 48, of Newark, refused to get out. Police believed Robinson was in possession of a weapon and called for backup.
State troopers and personnel from the Wayne County sheriff’s office responded. A SWAT team was brought in, as were personnel from the county mental health department.
Police said Robinson surrendered after several hours of “negotiations.” He was taken into custody without incident.
Police did not say whether Robinson had a weapon or if so, what kind it was.
Three schools in the Palmyra school district — the high school, middle school and primary school — were on lockout during the incident. The lockout was lifted in the afternoon, after Robinson surrendered.
As of Thursday afternoon, police said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.