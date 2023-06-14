WATERLOO — After being acquitted of charges that could have resulted in decades behind bars, a Syracuse man will be serving a short prison sentence for a Seneca Falls shooting incident last year.
Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said Berain Winfield pleaded guilty Friday to a felony count of second-degree attempted assault during his trial, which began June 5. A jury found Winfield not guilty of charges that included attempted murder.
“From the start, I knew the case presented challenges because of the backgrounds of the key witnesses involved,” Sinkiewicz wrote in an email to the Times. “However, the case involved the use of a firearm in a densely populated area of Seneca Falls. For that reason I felt that the danger to the community outweighed the challenges.”
Winfield, 40, was arrested in May 2022 by Seneca Falls police following an investigation of about two weeks that also involved the sheriff’s office and state police. Stu Peenstra, who was town police chief at the time, said Winfield shot multiple times at a 23-year-old male on Garden Street Extension. Peenstra declined to say how many times Winfield fired the gun or why, but said the incident happened outdoors and the younger man was not hit by gunfire.
Peenstra added that Winfield has family in the Seneca Falls area and was known to local law enforcement.
The U.S. Marshals Service found Winfield in Syracuse and turned him over to local police. Sinkiewicz identified the man Winfield shot at as Dejon Butler of Seneca Falls.
“According to testimony, two days before the incident Butler witnessed a female steal some of Winfield’s heroin stash and didn’t tell him about it,” Sinkiewicz said. “The two had been in a heated argument over that.”
Winfield is scheduled to be sentenced in September by county Judge Barry Porsch to 1½ to 3 years in prison.
Syracuse-based attorney Michael Allen, who represented Winfield, said his client faced up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charges he faced.
“We were able to work out a deal that will see my client spend much less time in prison,” Allen said, contending that the dispute between Winfield and Butler involved money, not drugs.
Sinkiewicz said shortly after the shooting incident, Butler was arrested on robbery charges in Seneca County. That case remains in the court system, he said.