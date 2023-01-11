PENN YAN — A Manchester man accused of sexually abusing a child in Yates County took a plea deal just days before his trial began.
Thor R. Baker, 40, of Port Gibson, pleaded guilty Friday to felony charges of sexual abuse and attempted criminal sexual act. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 14 by Judge Jason Cook to 180 days in jail followed by 10 years of probation, and he will have to register as a sex offender.
District Attorney Todd Casella said Baker, whose trial was set to begin Monday, took an Alford plea. In those cases, a defendant doesn’t admit to a crime but concedes he could be convicted at trial.
Baker was arrested in June 2020 by sheriff's office investigators. He was accused of sexually assaulting a minor in the town of Italy.