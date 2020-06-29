ITHACA — A fugitive and sex offender who had been on the run from police in Ontario County and federal authorities for nearly a month has been arrested in Ithaca.
The U.S. Marshals Service recently announced the June 20 arrest of Christopher Campbell, 41. Federal officials had been looking for him since late May, when they issued a public appeal for information on his whereabouts.
Campbell was wanted on a parole violation warrant and an Ontario County warrant for filing a false instrument. His girlfriend, 28-year-old Tiffany Brown, was also sought on warrants out of Ontario and Monroe counties.
The Marshals Service said Campbell and Brown were arrested by Ithaca police at the Ithaca Walmart, where they were allegedly shoplifting. Campbell allegedly gave Walmart employees a false name and date of birth when questioned, and they contacted police.
Campbell eventually admitted his identity and was taken into custody.
Brown was notified of her warrants, but released at the scene.