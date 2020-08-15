LYONS — On July 2, Draven Starr-Howell was near the Sodus Point Pier when three women in the Lake Ontario water began yelling for help. They were fighting a strong undercurrent and struggling to survive.
The 20-year-old Palmyra man jumped in to help. He helped save the three, but was overcome by waves and current and had to be rescued himself. Sadly, he died the next day at Rochester General Hospital.
His parents, Christopher Howell and Atarra Starr, were asked to attend the Aug. 10 Wayne County Board of Supervisors meeting to receive awards and commendations for their son’s heroic actions.
Sheriff Barry Virts and State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, presented letters of commendation, a Meritorious Conduct medal and a New York State Liberty Medal, one of the highest civilian honors a state resident can receive.
Also presented with commendation letters and awards were Jesse Dean, James Hilaire, Lucas and Jayden Shulla and Gabriel Lopez-Izaguirre for their efforts to save the three women and Starr-Howell. Sheriff’s deputies also were cited for their actions by Virts. Singled out for his efforts at the July 2 tragedy was Sgt. Aaron DiSanto.
In other action, the board voted to schedule a public hearing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, in Supervisors Chambers in the courthouse in Lyons on a proposed local law superseding the requirement that public officers reside in the county.
The local law is prompted by a concern from District Attorney Mike Calarco that he’s having difficulty hiring assistant district attorneys for his staff who reside in the county. He asked for a change to allow assistant DAs to be able to reside in an adjoining county.
The first assistant DA position, however, still must be a county resident.
The board also scheduled a public hearing on another local law for the Aug. 26 meeting that would amend the county’s ethics policy.