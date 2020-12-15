MANCHESTER — Jan. 8 is the deadline for submitting written comments on the permit application of Marcy Excavation Services LLC for an expansion of its existing clay mine on County Road 13.
The mine is on the south side of County Road 13 west of the village of Clifton Springs.
Marcy is seeking a mined land reclamation permit from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to add 4.5 acres to its existing 30.5-acre mine. All mining is proposed to be above the water table for a period of about five years.
There will be a permanent alteration off the existing topography within the modification area and the final reclamation will restore it to graded, stabilized and re-vegetated open space meadows, suitable for agriculture or wildlife habitat.
There would be no proposed changes to the current day-to-day operations, hours of operation or truck traffic at the currently permitted mine.
The application and draft permit are available for public inspection during regular business hours at the DEC Region 8 office in Avon. Those wishing to view the documents should make an appointment.
Requests to view the document and to comment on the application should be sent to Thomas Walker at the DEC Region 8 headquarters, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, 14414. Walker can be reached at (585) 226-2466 or at DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.