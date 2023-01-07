MANCHESTER — The owners of Dolomite Products Quarry and Asphalt are applying for a new Article 19 air facility permit for its plant at 1719 Lovers Lane.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation Region 8 office in Avon tentatively has agreed to issue the new permit, but must allow public comment before making a final decision.
The proposed permit combines the hot-mix asphalt production plant and quarry operations under a single permit, rather than separate ones. The new permit incorporates compliance with new, low-nitrogen oxide reasonably available control technology regulations for hot-mix asphalt plants.
The proposed permit establishes federally enforceable emission caps for nitrogen oxide, sulfur dioxide, volatile organic compounds, particulates, and carbon monoxide to limit facility emissions below major source thresholds.
DEC officials said the plant meets current emission standards, and monitoring conditions are included in the new permit, if approved.
Filed application documents and DEC draft permits, where applicable, are available for inspection during normal business hours at DEC Region 8 Headquarters in Avon.
To ensure timely service at the time of inspection, it is recommended that an appointment be made with contact person Scott Feindel. Contact him at 585-226-2466 or at DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.
Written comments must be submitted to Feindel no later than Jan. 27. The address is 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, NY 14414.